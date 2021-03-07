Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Making the announcement, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri said that the grand old party will contest on 25 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending the month-long stalemate over the seat-sharing pact, the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday announced that they have reached an agreement for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Making the announcement, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri said that the grand old party will contest on 25 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern states. He added that Congress will also contest in the byelection to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

"BJP by entering into an alliance with AIADMK, its intention is to finish off AIADMK. They want to kill all opposition parties and have 'one party-one man rule' in the country. Congress, DMK, Left, VCK will sweep these elections," news agency ANI quoted Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying.

