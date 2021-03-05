Tamil Nadu Polls 2021: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will be contesting the elections from Edapaddi, while deputy chief minister, O. Panneerselvam, will be contesting the upcoming polls from Bodinayakanur.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of 6 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021.

According to the list shared by the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be contesting the elections from the Edapaddi constituency in his home district of Salem, while deputy chief minister, O. Panneerselvam, will be contesting the upcoming polls from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.

Earlier yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapaddi K Palaniswami, had called on the party cadre to ensure the party’s victory in the Assembly Elections. This will be the first assembly elections in the state since the demise of former TN CM and AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa.

"Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls. This is the first state Assembly polls after Amma's demise. We should make sure AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with AIADMK," the CM said, adding that "Cadre should work together to ensure that the announced candidates emerged victoriously".





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan