Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Palaniswami said that the AIADMK will run its government "based on its own ideology" but needs to have a good relationship with the Centre.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the beginning of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are ideologically different and the alliance between them is only aimed at winning polls.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK will run its government "based on its own ideology" but needs to have a good relationship with the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"It is a wrong assumption that we are helping BJP. In 1999, BJP had a coalition with DMK. The BJP has been in Tamil Nadu ever since it won at the Centre. It is not right to say that we are giving it any special importance," he said.

Dismissing claims that the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP can hurt its minority vote bank, Palaniswami said that his government has been helping the Muslims and Christians in the state and assured that his party will win the upcoming polls.

"Amma was the one who taught us how to campaign during elections. We are seeing her absence as a huge loss. Like how Amma took over and took care of the proceedings after MGR’s demise, we want to make sure we fulfill Amma’s dreams and take the state forward," he said.

The BJP and AIADMK had formed an alliance in January this year for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu amid speculations that the two parties might part their ways.

The two parties have also sealed the seat-sharing agreement. As per the agreement, the BJP will contest the polls on 20 seats while the AIADMK will fight on 171 seats.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the results will be announced on May 2. This will be the first poll in the southern state following the demise of AIADMK's Jayaram Jayalalithaa and DMK's M Karunanidhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma