Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Following uproar over his 'offensive' jibe on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja on Monday apologised for his remarks as people across the state prepare for polling for assembly election on April 6.

"In Cuddalore yesteryday, I explained that I didn't speak about Edappadi K Palaniswami or his mother. I did so as I'm 8th child to my mother. I came to know through media that Chief Minister was hurt. I apologize for the speech which was taken out of context," Raja said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Last week, Raja had sparked a controversy by saying CM Palaniswami was "born of an illegitimate affair as a premature baby". The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also filed an FIR against Raja for his remarks and complained to the election commission (EC).

On Sunday, CM Palaniswami, while addressing a rally, also turned emotional over Raja's remarks and asked people of the state to state to "teach him a lesson". He said that a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM & AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami gets emotional while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's remarks against Palaniswami & his mother, during campaigning in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai (28.03)#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/Qg7ilHQXgx — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

If a person who occupied the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the position of ordinary people, he wondered.

"Think, what kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?" he asked.

He appealed to the people to give people like Raja an 'appropriate punishment' apparently through ballots.

Whether rich or poor, a mother is accorded a very high position in the society and whoever made disparaging remarks against a mother or women would be punished for sure by the God, Palaniswami said.

The polling for 234-assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 6 while the results will be announced on May 2. The DMK is contesting with the Congress while the AIADMK has allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma