New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, veteran movie star and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder, Kamal Haasan, on Friday announced that he will be contesting the Tamil Nadu polls from Coimbatore south assembly constituency.

The announcement from one of the south cinema's biggest movie star came as he released his party's second list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, scheduled to take place on April 6. Earlier, it was speculated that Kamal Haasan will contest the polls from the Alandur assembly constituency in Chennai, which was held by former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran for nine long years.

Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Haasan expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly by voting for him.



"My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," Kamal Haasan said.

This comes on the day when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its list of all 173 candidates. As per the list released by the DMK, party president MK Stalin will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls from the Kolathur constituency. MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi will also make his political debut and contest the elections from Chepauk.

The DMK list mentioned that party leader T Sampathkumar will contest against Chief Minister Palaniswami in Edappadi while party General Secretary Durai Murugan will fight from Katpadi.

The polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will take place in a single-phase on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on May 2 along with three other states and one Union Territory.

