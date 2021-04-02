Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Calling Congress 'high-handed', PM Modi said even leaders like 'Kalaignar' (M Karunanidhi) were feeling suffocated due to 'the newly minted crown prince' of the party.

Kanyakumari | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched another blistering attack at the Congress for promoting dynasty politics and said that the people of Tamil Nadu are against the culture of "nepotism and entitlement".

Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, PM Modi also accused the Congress of dismissing AIADMK and DMK government in Tamil Nadu through Article 356 and said that any alliance with the grand old party is like having an ally "who does not understand local sensibilities".

Calling Congress 'high-handed', the Prime Minister said even leaders like 'Kalaignar' (M Karunanidhi) were feeling suffocated due to 'the newly minted crown prince' of the party (DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin).

"While our focus is development, the opposition has reduced itself to a dynasty club. All they want is to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren. They are not bothered about your sons and daughter," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Modi said that people in Tamil Nadu should vote for the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming assembly elections as their government "does not see people's caste, creed or faith before serving them".

"I assure the fishermen that their safety is NDA's priority. Just a few days ago, we ensured the release of fishermen from Sri Lanka, this includes 40 fishermen and 4 boats from Tamil Nadu. Currently, no Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

This was PM Modi's second rally of the day in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally in Madurai and slammed the Congress-DMK alliance for its stand on Jallikattu.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma