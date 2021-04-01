Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The poll body also delisted Raja's name from the list of star campaigner of the DMK after finding his reply over his remarks "unsatisfactory".

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Following an uproar over his 'sexist remarks' on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja was on Thursday banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the election commission.

The poll body also delisted Raja's name from the list of star campaigner of the DMK after finding his reply over his remarks "unsatisfactory". "A Raja's speech not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of the motherhood of women, which is a serious violation of the poll code," the election commission said.

Raja on Wednesday had responded to EC over his remarks and said that he was 'falsely accused' of making derogatory comments. The senior DMK leader also said that he had not spoken anything 'obscene' or which would lower the dignity of women and motherhood.

Raja claimed he used 'simile' to trace the political evolution of his party chief M K Stalin and Palaniswami and using such comparison was accepted in Tamil oratory.

He compared the two leaders to 'babies' for easy understanding of the common people to refute Palaniswami's allegations that Stalin never worked hard to rise to his present position.

"Hence, if the full text is considered by the committee, I am hopeful that it will wipe out the insult and consequent injury inflicted on me," he said.

Raja on March 28 while addressing a rally had said that CM Palaniswami "was born out of an illicit relationship". He later apologised for his remarks but an FIR was registered against him under IPC (provocation, obscene utterances 153, 294-b) and the Representation of the People Act (acting in a disorderly manner/disturbances, section 127) by the AIADMK.

This comes ahead of the 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections that will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and the PMK.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma