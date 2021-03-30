Tamil Nadu Polls 2021: The Prime Minister said that the progress of society is not complete without the empowerment of women but in the rule of DMK and Congress crimes against women had increased.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the April 6 elections for 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress and DMK in the state and said that the two parties are working on a dynastic agenda, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s vision is based on the agenda of development.

Addressing an election rally in Tirupur district, PM Modi said, "On the one hand, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has its developmental agenda, on the other hand, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have their dynastic agenda."

PM Modi also sought blessings from the people of Tamil Nadu and assured solid all-around development in the state. "In a few days from now, Tamil Nadu will vote to elect a new Assembly. NDA family seeks your blessing to serve the people of the state. We seek your votes based on a solid agenda of all-around development, inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and Amma Jayalalithaa," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the progress of society is not complete without the empowerment of women but in the rule of DMK and Congress crimes against women had increased.

"We in the NDA are inspired by the thoughts and ideas of the great Andal and Avvaiyar. We believe that the progress of society is not complete without the empowerment of women," he said, adding "To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days, one of MLA candidates of DMK, Mr Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him".

PM Modi said that the DMK and Congress have launched their outdated 2G missile to target the women in the state and stop their empowerment. "The speeches of their leaders have nothing positive to offer, they hardly talk about their vision or work. All they do is demean others & spread lies. These days Congress and DMK have launched their outdated 2G missile, this had one clear target — the women of Tamil Nadu".

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

