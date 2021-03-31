Tamil Nadu Polls: The Commission has given him "an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6.00 P.M. on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making lewd remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign rally in the state. The Election Commission has also given time till Wednesday 6 pm to the former Union Minister to respond to the notice. The poll body said that if he fails to explain his remarks, then it will make a decision without any further reference to him.

Based on the complaint of AIADMK, the EC's notice reads, "it has been alleged you have made derogatory and scandalous (comments) against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Commission is of the view that the contents of the speeches made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct".

The Commission has given him "an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6.00 P.M. on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you."

The notice said the EC received a complaint through the state chief electoral officer from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which alleged that Raja had made a derogatory and scandalous speech against Palaniswami during an election campaign on March 26 at Thousand Lights assembly constituency. The notice pointed out that the Central Crime Branch has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the DMK MP.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader MK) "Stalin is a child of a good relationship and good birth while Palaniswami is a child of a bad relationship and a prematurely born child". The EC also referred to some other remarks made by Raja against the chief minister.

A Raja, during his speech at the election rally, made derogatory remarks against the chief minister and said that Palaniswami was worth a rupee less than DMK Chief MK Stalin's slippers. "Till the other day, Edappadi Palaniswami worked in 'vellamandi' (jaggery market), how can he be competition to Stalin? The value of Stalin's chappal is more than you by one rupee. And he dares Stalin to challenge him?" Raja had reportedly said.

"One can say Stalin is born in the proper way, nine months after a proper marriage and rituals. Whereas Edappadi is born like a premature baby and came all of a sudden," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan