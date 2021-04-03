Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Shah also warned the people of the state the traditional activity of Jallikattu could be banned again if the DMK-Congress alliance comes back to power.

Tirunelveli | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over dynasty politics and said that the two parties only care about their sons -- Rahul Gandhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Shah, while addressing a poll rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, also warned the people of the state the traditional activity of Jallikattu could be banned again if the DMK-Congress alliance comes back to power.

"This is the 4th generation of Congress, from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi and 3rd generation of DMK, from Karunanidhi to Udhayanidhi, clearly showing they only focus on benefits of their families and dynasties," Shah said.

Shah also slammed MK Stalin over his remarks against late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley and said that the senior DMK leader has "forgotten that culture of Tamil Nadu".

He also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the BJP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance in the upcoming elections. Shah said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister E Palaniswami come from humble backgrounds and are working for the benefit of the country.

"Both PM Modi and CM of Tamil Nadu understand the problems of the common people. Thus, the government of Tamil Nadu have waived off loans of troubled farmers twice and PM Modi is supporting them with Rs 6,000 per year," Shah said.

"PM Modi and AIADMK understand what the Dalit wants! It is the NDA government that has appointed a Dalit as the President of India. Our state head is also a Dalit," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah also held a roadshow for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar and said only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can "protect" those who believe in the culture of Tamil Nadu.

BJP has fielded Sundar, an actor-politician, from this constituency, where she will be taking on DMK's Dr N Ezhilan. Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma