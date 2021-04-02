Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Continuing his attack, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Madurai, said that the Congress-DMK alliance has "mastered the art of spreading lies".

Madurai | Jagran Politics Desk: Pitching for the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the DMK-Congress coalition over their "hyposcrisy" on Jallikattu and said that the traditional event was described as a "barbaric practise" by the UPA government.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Madurai, said that the Congress-DMK alliance has "mastered the art of spreading lies" and had refused to provide a solution on Jallikattu, hurting the sentiments of the people in Tamil Nadu.

"Is that the word you use for something that has been part of Tamil culture for centuries? In 2016, the Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto called for a ban on Jallikattu. Congress-DMK should be ashamed of themselves!," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress-DMK alliance for suspending the AIIMS project in Madurai and said that the NDA government will provide quality healthcare facilities for the people in the region.

He also claimed that Congress in the 1980s had dismissed Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran's (MGR) democratically elected government but paid for it later by losing the.

"In 1977, 1980 and 1984, MGR won from places around this region. His vision for an inclusive and prosperous society inspires us," PM Modi said.

He also said that the NDA government at the Centre is guided by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and is focussing on three Is -- infrastructure, irrigation and investment -- for the development of the state.

He also said that his government has announced several projects for Tamil Nadu in Union Budget 2021, adding that the tap water connections were provided to over 16 people in Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," PM Modi said.

"Our government is ensuring more credit and modern machinery for the textile sector. A mega-investment textile park scheme 'MITRA' has been announced in this year's budget. 7 textile parks will come up in 3 years," PM Modi added.

The polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will take place on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma