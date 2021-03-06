Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP will contest on 20 seats for the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: In a late-night development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the seat-sharing deal with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and will contest 20 seats, reported news agency ANI.

The seat-sharing deal between the BJP and the AIADMK was signed by saffron party's National General Secretary CT Ravi, L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

As per the deal between the two parties, the saffron party will also contest on the Kanyakumari seat for Lok Sabha bye-election. The seat fell vacant after Congress' H Vasanthakumar passed away in August last year due to COVID-19.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the results will be announced on May 2. This will be the first poll in the southern state following the demise of AIADMK's Jayaram Jayalalithaa and DMK's M Karunanidhi.

The ruling AIADMK under Palaniswami is hoping to retain the power in the state. It has allied with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Here it is noteworthy to mention that PMK has been allotted 23 seats for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK on Friday released its first list of candidates and announced that CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will contest from their respective home constituencies of Edappadi in Salem and Bodinayakanur in Theni districts.

On the other hand, senior party leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C V Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded once again from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively while MLAs S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

