Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Continuing with what the exit polls had predicted earlier, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is all set to form the next government in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the party has crossed the halfway mark and is leading on 145 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

On the other hand, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its allies have failed to overcome the 10-year anti-incumbency and is leading only on 88 seats.

Top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni).

Meanwhile, MK Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan is in third spot currently.

The fortunes of Haasan and Jayakumar kept swinging as votes were taken up for counting from various areas and the MNM chief is leading by a thin margin of 534 votes at the end of the third round.

The counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 43 rounds -depending upon votes polled in each segment- in each of the 234 Assembly segments.

DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti.

Ministers leading as of now include S P Velumani, C Vijayabaskar and Udumalaipettai K Radhakrishnan.

Ministers including D Jayakumar, K Pandiarajan, P Benjamin, K T Rajendthra Bhalaji, Vellamandi N Natarajan and C V Shanmugam were trailing.

The polling for the 234-member legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma