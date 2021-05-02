Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: According to trends, MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is leading by 10,996 votes in Tamil Nadu's Chepauk assembly constituency.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Early trends from the counting process of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections fall in line with the predictions done by exit polls after the end of the Assembly Elections 2021 on April 29 in four states and 1 UT. According to the trends so far, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by MK Stalin's DMK has crossed the majority mark of 118 and is leading on 130 seats, while the ruling AIADMK, in alliance with the BJP, is ahead on 101 seats.

According to trends, MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is leading by 10,996 votes in Tamil Nadu's Chepauk assembly constituency. AIADMK candidate Lakshmi Ganesan is leading with 13,015 votes while Congress candidate G Ashokan is trailing with 10,936 votes after the fourth round in Sivakasi. Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.

Here is the list complete list of winning and leading candidates in Tamil Nadu:

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.

AIAIDMK candidate Lakshmi Ganesan leading from Sivakasi assembly constituency

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam leads with a thin margin of 360 votes in Bodinayakanur

After the fourth round of counting, MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi leads by 10,996 votes in TN's Chepauk

DMK's Ezhilan N leading from Thousand Lights constituency, BJP's Khushbu Sundar trailing.

DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency

