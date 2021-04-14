Currently, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami represents the Edappadi seat in the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 85.64 per cent on April 6. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the 234-seat legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu got over on April 6 with 72.81 per cent voters exercising their franchise to choose their representatives. The Karur district in the state recorded the highest voting percentage of 83.92 per cent while Chennai district recorded the lowest percentage 59.06 percent.

Among the important Assembly constituencies in the state is Edappadi, which falls under the Salem district. Currently, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami represents the Edappadi seat in the state Legislative Assembly. Edappadi recorded a voter turnout of 85.64 per cent on April 6, when the state went to polls along with 3 other states and 1 Union Territory of Puducherry. The results for the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu will be declared on May 2.

Edappadi witnessed a triangular contest this year, with incumbent MLA and CM K Palaniswami eyeing to retain his seat while fighting against South Superstar Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) candidate Dhasapparaj and AMMK’s candidate Sekar. Few independent candidates are also in the fray on Edappadi constituency Assembly.



2016 polls

In the year 2016, the Edappadi constituency saw as many as 2,61,304 registered voters in the assembly elections. Last time, the voter turnout in this constituency came out to be 86.35 per cent. Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami won the Edappadi seat in 2016 with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Palaniswami gathered 98,703 votes as compared to his competitor N Annadurai of Pattali Makkal Katchi, who received 56,681 votes. Talking about voters, in the 2016 polls, there were as many as 2,61,304 eligible electors, out of which 1,33,877 were men, 1,27,415 were women and 12 were transgender or third gender.

2011 polls

Meanwhile, talking about the 2011 elections, at that time also, Palaniswami was the winner. The total number of electors eligible for voting were: 2,17,070. Out of them, 1,12,259 were men, 1,04,811 were women and 4 voters were transgenders or the third gender. On the other hand, the total number of service voters were 167.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta