The counting for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 started today at 8 am in 75 counting centres across the state with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. In the 234-seat House, a party needs at least 118 seats to win the election and come to power.

In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam-led combine, the key contest is between the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted would wrest the reins of power after a 10-year hiatus. The AIADMK has partnered with NDA-led by BJP while the DMK contested the polls with Congress. This election is the first in the state without two of Tamil Nadu’s towering political figures, DMK's M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021:

11:10 am: As per the trends at 11 am, the DMK+ is leading on 130 seats, while ruling AIADMK is ahead on 103 seats.

10:55 am: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.

10:30 am: Official trends for 170 seats | DMK leading on 76 seats, AIADMK on 68

10:15 am: Official trends | AIADMK leading on 52 seats, DMK on 49.

10:00 am: DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls is underway.

9:35 am: The trends at 9:30 am shows DMK leading on 77 seats while the ruling AIADMK is ahead on 65 seats.

9:15 am: As per the initial trends, the DMK is leading on 50 seats while the AIADMK is ahead on 35 seats.

8:30 am: According to the initial trends in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin's DMK is leading on 15 seats while the ruling AIADMK, in alliance with the BJP, is ahead on only 3 seats.

8:15 am: The majority mark in Tamil Nadu is 118

8:00 am: Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections begins.

7:50 am: Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: Litmus test for BJP in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam; Counting to beginS

7:00 am: The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to begin at 8 am today. Outside visuals from a counting centre in Chennai.

6:45 am: The exit polls have suggested a clean sweep by MK Stalin-led DMK ending the 10-year rule of CPIM in the state.

6:30 am: During the polls, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 72.81 per cent. This year's voter turnout witnessed a dip of 2 per cent from 206 Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.

6:15 am: The voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 was held on April 6 along with three other state and one Union Territiory.

6:00 am: The counting of votes will start at 8 am and the results will be declared later in the day for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan