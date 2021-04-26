Tamil Nadu Polls, Virudhachalam Constituency: Looking at the past tally, AIADMK, DMDK and Congress have a significant hold in this constituency. However, none has ruled this constituency for more than two years straight.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the highly anticipated elections to elect the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6. The Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, which are the first polls to be held in the state after the demise of profound political leaders Jayalalitha and M Karunanidhi, saw a voter turnout of 71.79 per cent.

Out of 234 constituencies, Virudhachalam that falls under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency witnessed polling with 76.98 per cent voter turnout. This year, six candidates are fighting from this seat, namely MRR Radhakrishnan (Congress), J Karthikeyan (PMK), Premalatha Vijayakanth (DMDK), Mahaveer Sandh (IJK) and Amudha (NTK). Currently, the constituency is being held by AIADMK's leader VT Kalaiselvan.

In 2006 a new party, DMDK, headed by popular actor Vijayakanth, came into the picture and won this constituency twice from 2006 to 2011. Later, in the 2016 assembly elections, the party was defeated by the AIADMK. This year, once again, DMDK is fighting for power but has fielded Vijayakanth's wife Premlatha.

The DMDK was in alliance with AIADMK till 2016. However, it joined hands with TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK in 2016. Premlatha, who is quite confident that they will win the elections, said that they had a bad experience with AIADMK due to which he lost the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, as the assemble elections 2021 results are near, let's revisit the past election results:

In the 2016 Assembly elections, 14 candidates contest from the Vridhachalam seat. AIADMK won the elections by defeating DMDK by 13,777 votes. The constituency witnessed 2,32,531 electors out of which 1,14,859 were females and 1,17,662 were males. 87.9 per cent of votes were cast, while 1.0 per cent of votes were cast under the NOTA category.

In 2011, DMDK won the elections defeating Congress' T Neethirajan by 13,641 votes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv