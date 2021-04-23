Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, Thousand Lights Constituency: This seat will see a fierce contest this year between BJP leader and popular actress Khushbu Sundar and DMK ideologist Dr N Ezhilan.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: The Thousand Lights Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which forms a part of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of those rare seats that could be the deciding factor of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Known for being a stronghold for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Thousand Lights was represented by MK Stalin till 2006. However, Stalin had moved to Kolathur Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency in 2011 after it was carved out of the former Purasawalkam and Villivakkam assembly segments in 2008.

Meanwhile, Thousand Lights will see a fierce contest this year between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and popular actress Khushbu Sundar and DMK ideologist Dr N Ezhilan.

To make the contest interesting, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), helmed by another actor Seeman, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran, have also fielded their candidates -- AJ Sherine and N Vaithiyanathan -- from this high profile seat.

A traditional DMK bastion

Thousand Lights has always been considered as a traditional DMK bastion with party supremo MK Stalin becoming an MLA from here in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006 elections. In 2011, Stalin shifted to the city's Kolathur constituency which has elected him twice since then. He is contesting from there this time as well.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the DMK rule in Thousand Lights was ended by AIADMK's former state minister B Valarmathi. However, Valarmathi lost to DMK's KK Selvam, who has now joined the BJP, in the 2016 elections.

Notably, the AIADMK had won the seat in the 1980, 1984 and 1991 elections too, thanks to its candidate KA Krishnaswamy.

Meanwhile, the polling in Thousand Lights was conducted on April 6 this year with nearly 2.42 lakh voters deciding the fate of 20 candidates. According to the election commission, 58.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded this year in his seat.

The fate of the candidates, meanwhile, will be declared on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma