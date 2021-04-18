Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: One of the important seats where polling was held was the Kovilpatti Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Kovilpatti, which is considered to be a stronghold for AIADMK and its candidate Kadambur C Raju.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the highly anticipated assembly elections in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6 that witnessed a voter turnout of 71.79 per cent. One of the important seats where polling was held was the Kovilpatti Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Kovilpatti, which comes Thoothukkudi district, is considered to be a stronghold for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its candidate Kadambur C Raju.

Raju had first contested from this seat in 2011 and had garnered more than 70,000 votes to win the elections. However, he faced tough competition from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's A Subramanian in 2016 polls but managed to defeat him by just 428 votes.

Looking at his past success, the AIADMK has fielded Raju once again from Kovilpatti. This year, he will be challenged by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran and CPI (M) candidate K Srinivasan.

Dhinakaran had founded the AMMK after he was thrown out from AIADMK. In 2019, he created history by winning as an Independent candidate from the high profile Radhakrishnan constituency. Interestingly, it is the same constituency from where Jayalalithaa has contested from.

What happened in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in Kovilpatti?

In 2016, the constituency had 2,44,448 registered voters, out of which, 1,23,134 were female voters, and 1,21,311 were male. The assembly election witnessed 66.8 percentage out of which 1.0 per cent of voters cast for NOTA (None of the Above).

What about the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections?

The polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 along with three other states -- West Bengal, Kerala and Assam -- and the union territory of Puducherry. The fate of the candidates, meanwhile, will be announced on May 2.

Notably, these polls first elections to be held in Tamil Nadu after the deaths of political stalwarts Jayaram Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv