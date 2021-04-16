Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Stalin contested the 2011 polls from Kolathur after it was carved out of the former Purasawalkam and Villivakkam assembly segments after the delimitation of Constituencies in 2008.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Kolathur Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency has caught the eyes of all political pundits in Tamil Nadu and has been described as the deciding seat for assembly elections 2021 as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is seeking re-election from here for the third time.

Stalin, the son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, used to contest from the Thousand Light Assembly Constituency in Chennai. However, Stalin contested the 2011 polls from Kolathur after it was carved out of the former Purasawalkam and Villivakkam assembly segments after the delimitation of Constituencies in 2008.

Since 2011, Stalin has won twice from Kolathur and is now looking to consolidate his position by winning here for a third straight time. However, political experts feel that the DMK supremo will face tough competition this year from his old rival and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Aadhi Rajaram.

Apart from Rajaram, Stalin will also be challenged by Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam's (AMMK) Kolathur J Arumugam and Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) A Jagadish Kumar.

However, Stalin has claimed that the DMK will win the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 and end the "corrupt rule" of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He has also vowed to make Kolathur a model constituency if he is voted to power as the chief minister.

"Kolathur has the distinction of being the constituency of the Chief Ministerial candidate. Once DMK comes to power, this will be made a model constituency," he had said during one of his rallies.

Meanwhile, Stalin's old rival and AIADMK candidate Aadhi Rajaram has also asserted that the NDA alliance would win the elections. Rajaram has also claimed that he will defeat Stalin this year by more than 40,000 votes.

The polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was conducted on April 6. The fate of the candidates will be announced by the election commission on May 2. This was the first polls to be held in Tamil Nadu after the demise of political stalwarts Jayaram Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma