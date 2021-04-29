Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2021: As per the exit poll surveys, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also included the Congress, is going to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with a huge margin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The election for the 234 Assembly Constituencies in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6 along with three other states -- Kerala, Assam, West Bengal -- and 1 Union Territory -- Puducherry. The state witnessed a total voter turnout of 72.81 per cent, which is 2 per cent less than the total votes polled in the 2016 Assembly Elections in the state.

Now, with the conclusion of the last phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal, the exit poll surveys for the Tamil Nadu assembly Elections started to come. As per the exit poll surveys done by different exit poll conducting agencies, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also included the Congress, is going to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with a huge margin.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Stalin-led DMK is predicted to win between 175-195 seats and the AIADMK is going to win between 38-54 seats. The AMMK+ is expected to win between 1-2 seats in the state while Kamal Haasan's MNM+ is predicted to win 0-2 seats.

India Today-Axis My India Tally:

DMK+: 175-195 seats

AIADMK+: 38-54 seats

AMMK+: 1-2 seats

MNM+: 0-2 seats

As per the exit poll survey conducted by Republic Jan Ki Baat, it was predicted that the DMK+ will get around 160-170 seats while the AIADMK alliance will get just 58-68. While the exit poll predicted that the AMMK+ will get 4-6 seats, Kamal Haasan-led MNM+ is predicted to win between 0-2 seats.

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Tally:

DMK+: 160-170 seats

AIADMK+: 58-68 seats

AMMK+: 4-6 seats

MNM+: 0-2 seats

As per the exit poll survey conducted by ABP-C Voter, MK Stalin-led DMK+ is predicted to win 160-172 seats, while the ruling AIADMK+ alliance is expected to win 58-70. Other parties are predicted to win between 0-7 seats.

ABP-C Voter Exit Poll Tally:

DMK+: 160-172 seats

AIADMK+: 58-70 seats

Other: 0-7 seats

In the TimesNow-C Voter, the DMK+ is predicted to win 166 seats, while the AIADMK+ is predicted to win 64 seats. Other parties in the state are predicted to win 4 seats.

TimesNow-C Voter Exit Poll Tally:

DMK+: 166 seats

AIADMK+: 64 seats

Others: 4 seats

While many parties are in the fray in Tamil Nadu, the key contest is between the ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu is 118. The AIADMK is contesting these polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with Congress. This is the first time the AIADMK and the DMK are contesting the polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha and K Karunanidhi.

