Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the highly anticipated assembly elections in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6 that saw a voter turnout of 71.79 per cent. One of the important seats that went to the polls was the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, which was earlier known as Chepauk Assembly Constituency, comes under the Chennai district and is considered to be a stronghold for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Notably, 10-time party president Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who also served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu five times, became an MLA three consecutive times from 1996 to 2011.

Currently, DMK's J Anbazhagan holds this seat. He emerged as the winner in 2016 by defeating A Noorjahan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK). Abbazhagan had defeated Noorjahan by a margin of over 14,000 votes.

In the 2016 election, the DMK candidate received 67,982 votes, while A Noorjahan received 53,818 votes. The total number of voters in the 2016 elections were 2,25,920 out of which 1,11,748 were male voters and 1,14,152 were female voters.

What happened in the 2011 elections?

In the 2011 elections, J Anbazhagan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received 64,191 votes and won the seat by 9,2013 votes. He defeated Thameemun Ansari of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who received 54,988. The total voter turnout in the 2011 elections was 1,30,009.

What about the 2021 elections?

This time, the candidates who are in the fray from this seat are DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, L Rajendran of AMMK, Muhammad Ithris of IJK, Jayasimaharaja of NTK and AVA Kassali of PMK.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma