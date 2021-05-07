Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Along with MK Stalin, 33 more members of his cabinet took the oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Chennai.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu days after his party registered a thumping victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. Stalin was administered the oath as CM by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Along with MK Stalin, 33 more members of his cabinet took the oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Chennai. Apart from the CM, Stalin will also hold many other portfolios in the Tamil Nadu government including Home Ministery and those related to administrative and police services, special programmes and the welfare of differently-abled persons.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan