Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP is contesting 20 assembly seats as part of the AIADMK-led alliance. It has also been alloted the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat where a bypoll is being held.

Chennai | PTI: Stepping up its poll battle in Tamil Nadu, the BJP on Sunday released a ''charge sheet'' against the DMK listing out 100 reasons to reject the Dravidian major-led combine in the April 6 assembly elections.

Accusing the DMK of ''deceiving'' the people on a plethora of issues such as language and ''jallikattu'', the party appealed to Tamil ''Makkal'' (people) to ensure a massive mandate to the AIADMK-led NDA in this elections for a better future of Tamil Nadu.

The document, which listed out the DMKs ''betrayal'' under 11 subjects, including Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, Tamil society and social justice, besides its ''antagonistic'' stand towards the majority Hindus, alleged that party ''abused'' power when it was at the helm.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi unveiled the ''chargesheet'' in the form of a booklet in the presence of party''s state elections incharge and union minister V K Singh and others at Kamalalayam, the state party headquarters here.

BJP is contesting 20 assembly seats as part of the AIADMK-led alliance. It has also been alloted the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat where a bypoll is being held. The charge sheet accused the DMK of being behind the ''Karuppar Kootam'' which allegedly depicted the "Kandha Shashti Kavacham", hymn in praise of Lord Muruga, in a derogatory manner.

"DMK president M K Stalin shows his contempt for the Hindus at every instance be it the kumkum (vermilion) which he wiped off when it was applied on his forehead by the Srirangam temple priests or the vibuthi (holy ash) that he hurled when it was offered to him in Pasumpoon," it said.

Throwing a barb on the language issue, the document claimed the DMK was responsible for creating a situation wherein learning Tamil was not ''compulsory'' thus deviating from Tamil as medium of instruction (in schools).

"The BJP-led government at the Centre created an opportunity for the students to learn Tamil in the Hindi- speaking states through its new National Education Policy, but the DMK ruined their prospects," it said.

Another reason to defeat the DMK was that the party had banned the popular Jallikattu bull taming sport when it was power in the state and a partner of the Congress-led UPA at the Centre, the BJP said.

On the emotive Sri Lankan Tamils issue, the ''charge sheet'' accused the DMK of miserably letting them down during the last phase of the ethnic war in 2009 and held it "fully responsible" for the ''massacre'' of nearly 1.5 lakh innocent Tamils in the island nation.

Though DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was in power then, instead of taking steps to prevent the killings, he resorted to a "fast between breakfast and lunch and fooled the people," the BJP document said, calling it a "historical disgrace".

On the Cauvery issue, the BJP alleged the DMK had neglected Tamil Nadus interests and it had failed to renew the water-sharing agreement for a 50-year-period during 1974, leading to the water woes of the state.

It was the Narendra Modi government that notified the Cauvery Water Management Scheme on June 1, 2018, while the the Congress-led UPA did not take any step to notify the final award of the tribunal submitted in 2007, the document noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma