Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday held a crucial meet to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, General V K Singh, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi, state party chief L Murugan, Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Though an official announcement is awaited, media reports suggest that the two allies have finalised the seat-sharing deal. The reports claimed the AIADMK has offered BJP around 20 to 25 seats for the upcoming polls and an announcement will soon be made.

The AIADMK will also hold talks with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Saturday evening and offer around 25 seats to it.

Actor-politician Vijaykanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and G K Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC are the other allies of the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, R Sarath Kumar, founder of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) who had been in alliance with the AIADMK for a decade, called on Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party here on Saturday to discuss the possibility of forging electoral ties for the upcoming election.

Speaking to reporters here, he said his party had a chunk of vote bank in Tamil Nadu.

"AISMK was in the AIADMK alliance for 10 years. We waited for a call from the AIADMK, but there was no word. We have decided to move on," Sarath Kumar said and added that he would strive for a change in Tamil Nadu.

He had called on Haasan as it was nice for like-minded people to meet, said Sarath Kumar who earlier this week, called on V K Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK general secretary at her residence hereafter she returned to Chennai from Karnataka.

Announcing alliance with Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), a political party floated by Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar, who heads the SRM group of institutions, Sarath Kumar said he has joined hands with IJK to contest the elections "with good people".

