Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The Election Commission said that the polls will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the results will be declared on May 2.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced the poll schedule for upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the media on Friday, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the polls will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the results will be declared on May 2.

The Election Commission further said that the date of issue of gazette notification for Tamil Nadu polls is March 12 while last date of nomination is March 19.

The scrutiny of nomination will be done on March 20 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 22, the Election Commission added.

Similar to Bihar polls, the Election Commission said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The EC also said that candidates will also have to follow the guidelines while officials inside polling booths will wear masks, face shields, and gloves and use sanitisers.

"Model code of Conduct to come into force after announcements of the elections. During campaign period candidates with criminal dissident to give information about them through media at least three times," Arora said.

This year, the Tamil Nadu polls will see a contest between the BJP-AIADMK alliance and the Congress-DMK coalition. The AIADMK, which currently rules Tamil Nadu, has said that it is running the state accordance with J Jayalalithaa's wishes but has supported major decisions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu polls, the AIADMK alliance had won 136 while the Congress-DMK coalition bagged 98 seats. However, the Congress-DMK coalition made a strong comeback in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 37 of the 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma