Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The two sides on Friday held a crucial meet over the seat-sharing deal but failed to reach an agreement as the DMK is not conceding to Congress' demands for more seats.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Battle lines have been drawn in Tamil Nadu with Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for the upcoming elections in the southern state. Both the BJP-AIADMK alliance and DMK-Congress coalition have pulled up their socks and are leaving no stones unturned to woo the votes.

However, just ahead of the polls, the alliance between DMK and Congress has hit a rough patch over the seat-sharing. The two sides on Friday held a crucial meet over the seat-sharing deal but failed to reach an agreement as the DMK is not conceding to Congress' demands for more seats.

Quoting sources, news agency IANS reported that Congress during the meeting expressed its desire to contest on 50 seats but the DMK offered it 20 to 25 seats in the 234-member assembly.

People familiar with the developments told IANS that the Congress is asking for a higher number of seats as it does not want to be on the fringes but the DMK has cited its "Bihar performance", where the party's inability to win enough seats prevented the RJD-led 'mahagatbandhan' from reaching a majority.

"We are presently in touch with all our allies and all our associations and electoral alliances will be worked out. We will be in a position to share something only when the final picture is clear," said Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK won 80 out of the 180 seats it contested while Congress won just eight out of the 41 seats it was allotted.

Amid the impasse over the seat-sharing deal, Congress and the DMK have said that their talks will continue. "We spoke regarding our alliance with politeness and happiness. We exchanged our opinions. We will speak to our respective parties and hold the next round of talks," said party leader KS Alagiri.

The single-phase elections to the 234-member assembly on April 6 would be the first state polls without the presence of icons of the two Dravidian parties -- late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who died in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma