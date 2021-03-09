Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The DMDK has cited non-allocation of the number of seats or constituencies sought by them for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls as the reason behind leaving the alliance.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback for the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly Elections, actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has pulled out from the alliance on Tuesday over the seat-sharing deal between the allies.

The DMDK has cited non-allocation of the number of seats or constituencies sought by them for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls as the reason behind leaving the alliance. The DMDK said that despite holding three round of talks over the seat-sharing deal, the AIADMK refused to allot the number of seats that were sought by the DMDK.

According to reports, the DMDK has sought at least 23-25 seats to contest in the upcoming assembly elections as it wanted to be treated on par with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). However, the AIADMK only offered 13-15 seats for DMDK. Following DMDK's internal meeting on Tuesday, the DMDK members unanimously walked out of the alliance.

The AIADMK, last week, allotted 20 seats to its ally BJP and 23 seats to the other regional ally - PMK of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The AIADMK also released its first list of six candidates earlier last week. As per the list, CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will contest from their respective home constituencies of Edappadi in Salem and Bodinayakanur in Theni districts.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the results will be announced on May 2. This will be the first poll in the southern state following the demise of AIADMK's Jayaram Jayalalithaa and DMK's M Karunanidhi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan