New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to sweep the state bypolls with the party pulling a magnificent lead in more than 40 of the 58 assembly seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party has won six of the seven assembly seats. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is again ahead with strong lead in 23 of the 28 constituencies. In Gujarat, the saffron party bagged all the eight seats for which elections were held on November 03. In Manipur, the party has already won two seats and leading in one. In Telangana, BJP's Raghunandan Rao registered a magnificent victory over TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha and the party has already won the two assembly seats in Karnataka. In Bihar as well, despite playing a second fiddle to Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP is at neck and neck with regional behemoth RJD.

The state bypolls were seen by many as a referendum on BJP ruled government's handling of Covid crisis, the migrant crisis, languishing economy and the surging unemployment. However, as the trends have emerged, BJP has made a swift gain in the bypolls. Here is the list of winners along with the ones who are leading count in the 2020 Bypolls

Madhya Pradesh Winner/Leading candidate

Agar INC's Vipin Wankhede

Ambah BJP's OPS Bhadoria (leading)

Anuppur BJP's Bisahu Lal Singh

Ashok Nagar BJP's Jajpal Singh “Jajji”

Badnawar BJP's Rajvardhan Singh-Shree Premsingh Dattigaon

Bamori BJP's Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Sanju Bhaiya)

Bhander BJP's Raksha Santram Saroniya

Biaora INC's Amlyahat-Ramchandra Dangi

Dabra INC's Suresh Raje (Leading)

Dimani INC's Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa (leading)

Gohad INC's Mevaram Jatav (Leading)

Gwalior BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Leading)

Gwalior East INC's Satish Sikarwar (Leading)

Hatpipliya BJP's Manoj Narayansingh Choudhari

Jaura BJP's Subedar Singh Rajoudha (Leading)

Karera INC's Pragilal Jatav (Leading)

Malhara BJP's Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi (Leading)

Mandhata BJP's Narayan Singh Patel (Leading)

Mehgaon INC's Hemant Satyadev Katare (Leading)

Morena INC's Rakesh Mavai

Mungaoli BJP's Brajendra Singh Yadav

Nepanagar BJP's Sumitradevi Kasdekar

Pohari BJP's Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda (Leading)

Sanchi BJP's Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary

Sanwer BJP's Tulsiram Silawat (Leading)

Sumaoli INC's Ajab Singh Kushwaha

Surkhi BJP's Govind Singh Rajpoot

Suwasra BJP's Dung Hardeepsingh

Gujarat Winner

Abdasa BJP's Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh

Dang BJP's Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai

Dhari BJP's Kakadiya J. V.

Gadhada BJP's Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar

Kaprada BJP's Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari

Karjan BJP's Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel

Limbdi BJP's Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana

Morbi BJP's Brijesh Merja

Uttar Pradesh Winner

Bangermau BJP's Shrikant Katiyar

Bulandshahr BJP's Usha Sirohi

Deoria BJP's Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi urf Guddu Babu

Ghatampur BJP's Upendra Nath Paswan

Malhani SP's Lucky Yadav

Naugawan Sadat BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan

Tundla BJP"s Prempal Singh Dhangar

Karnataka Winner

Raja Rajeshwari Nagar BJP's Dr. C.M. Rajesh Gowda

Sira (Tumkur) BJP's Munirathna

Odisha Constituency Winner

Balasore Sadar BJD's Swarup Kumar Das

Tirtol BJD's Bijaya Shankar Das

Jharkhand Winner

Bermo INC's Kumar Jaimangal

Dumka JMM's Basant Soren

Nagaland Winner

Pungro-Kiphire T Yangseo Sangtam (Independent)

Southern Angami-I NDPP Medo Yhokha

Manipur Winner

Lilong Y. Antas Khan (Independent)

Saitu BJP's Ngamthang Haokip

Singhat BJP's Ginsuanhau Wangjing

Tentha BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh

Wangoi BJP's Oinam Lukhoi Singh

Telangana Winner

Dubbaka BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao

Haryana Winner

Baroda (Sonipat) INC's Indu Raj Chatwal

Chhattisgarh Winner

Marwahi INC's Dr. K. K. Dhruw

