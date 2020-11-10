LIVE Bypoll Results 2020: BJP poised to sweep bypolls in Gujarat, UP, MP, Manipur. Full list of winners
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to sweep the state bypolls with the party pulling a magnificent lead in more than 40 of the 58 assembly seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party has won six of the seven assembly seats. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is again ahead with strong lead in 23 of the 28 constituencies. In Gujarat, the saffron party bagged all the eight seats for which elections were held on November 03. In Manipur, the party has already won two seats and leading in one. In Telangana, BJP's Raghunandan Rao registered a magnificent victory over TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha and the party has already won the two assembly seats in Karnataka. In Bihar as well, despite playing a second fiddle to Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP is at neck and neck with regional behemoth RJD.
The state bypolls were seen by many as a referendum on BJP ruled government's handling of Covid crisis, the migrant crisis, languishing economy and the surging unemployment. However, as the trends have emerged, BJP has made a swift gain in the bypolls. Here is the list of winners along with the ones who are leading count in the 2020 Bypolls
Madhya Pradesh Winner/Leading candidate
Agar INC's Vipin Wankhede
Ambah BJP's OPS Bhadoria (leading)
Anuppur BJP's Bisahu Lal Singh
Ashok Nagar BJP's Jajpal Singh “Jajji”
Badnawar BJP's Rajvardhan Singh-Shree Premsingh Dattigaon
Bamori BJP's Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Sanju Bhaiya)
Bhander BJP's Raksha Santram Saroniya
Biaora INC's Amlyahat-Ramchandra Dangi
Dabra INC's Suresh Raje (Leading)
Dimani INC's Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa (leading)
Gohad INC's Mevaram Jatav (Leading)
Gwalior BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Leading)
Gwalior East INC's Satish Sikarwar (Leading)
Hatpipliya BJP's Manoj Narayansingh Choudhari
Jaura BJP's Subedar Singh Rajoudha (Leading)
Karera INC's Pragilal Jatav (Leading)
Malhara BJP's Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi (Leading)
Mandhata BJP's Narayan Singh Patel (Leading)
Mehgaon INC's Hemant Satyadev Katare (Leading)
Morena INC's Rakesh Mavai
Mungaoli BJP's Brajendra Singh Yadav
Nepanagar BJP's Sumitradevi Kasdekar
Pohari BJP's Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda (Leading)
Sanchi BJP's Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary
Sanwer BJP's Tulsiram Silawat (Leading)
Sumaoli INC's Ajab Singh Kushwaha
Surkhi BJP's Govind Singh Rajpoot
Suwasra BJP's Dung Hardeepsingh
Gujarat Winner
Abdasa BJP's Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh
Dang BJP's Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai
Dhari BJP's Kakadiya J. V.
Gadhada BJP's Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar
Kaprada BJP's Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari
Karjan BJP's Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel
Limbdi BJP's Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana
Morbi BJP's Brijesh Merja
Uttar Pradesh Winner
Bangermau BJP's Shrikant Katiyar
Bulandshahr BJP's Usha Sirohi
Deoria BJP's Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi urf Guddu Babu
Ghatampur BJP's Upendra Nath Paswan
Malhani SP's Lucky Yadav
Naugawan Sadat BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan
Tundla BJP"s Prempal Singh Dhangar
Karnataka Winner
Raja Rajeshwari Nagar BJP's Dr. C.M. Rajesh Gowda
Sira (Tumkur) BJP's Munirathna
Odisha Constituency Winner
Balasore Sadar BJD's Swarup Kumar Das
Tirtol BJD's Bijaya Shankar Das
Jharkhand Winner
Bermo INC's Kumar Jaimangal
Dumka JMM's Basant Soren
Nagaland Winner
Pungro-Kiphire T Yangseo Sangtam (Independent)
Southern Angami-I NDPP Medo Yhokha
Manipur Winner
Lilong Y. Antas Khan (Independent)
Saitu BJP's Ngamthang Haokip
Singhat BJP's Ginsuanhau Wangjing
Tentha BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh
Wangoi BJP's Oinam Lukhoi Singh
Telangana Winner
Dubbaka BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao
Haryana Winner
Baroda (Sonipat) INC's Indu Raj Chatwal
Chhattisgarh Winner
Marwahi INC's Dr. K. K. Dhruw
