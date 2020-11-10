New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to sweep the state bypolls with the party pulling a magnificent lead in more than 40 of the 58 assembly seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party has won six of the seven assembly seats. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is again ahead with strong lead in 23 of the 28 constituencies. In Gujarat, the saffron party bagged all the eight seats for which elections were held on November 03. In Manipur, the party has already won two seats and leading in one. In Telangana, BJP's Raghunandan Rao registered a magnificent victory over TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha and the party has already won the two assembly seats in Karnataka. In Bihar as well, despite playing a second fiddle to Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP is at neck and neck with regional behemoth RJD.

Also Read
Madhubani, Bihar Election Results 2020: Samir Kumar Mahaseth retains..
Madhubani, Bihar Election Results 2020: Samir Kumar Mahaseth retains..

The state bypolls were seen by many as a referendum on BJP ruled government's handling of Covid crisis, the migrant crisis, languishing economy and the surging unemployment. However, as the trends have emerged, BJP has made a swift gain in the bypolls. Here is the list of winners along with the ones who are leading count in the 2020 Bypolls

Madhya Pradesh         Winner/Leading candidate

Agar                             INC's Vipin Wankhede

Ambah                           BJP's OPS Bhadoria (leading)

Anuppur                         BJP's Bisahu Lal Singh

Ashok Nagar                  BJP's Jajpal Singh “Jajji” 

Badnawar                      BJP's Rajvardhan Singh-Shree Premsingh Dattigaon 

Bamori                          BJP's Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Sanju Bhaiya)

Bhander                        BJP's Raksha Santram Saroniya

Biaora                           INC's Amlyahat-Ramchandra Dangi

Dabra                            INC's Suresh Raje (Leading)

Dimani                          INC's Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa (leading)

Gohad                           INC's Mevaram Jatav (Leading)

Gwalior                          BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Leading)

Gwalior East                 INC's Satish Sikarwar (Leading)

Hatpipliya                       BJP's Manoj Narayansingh Choudhari

Jaura                             BJP's Subedar Singh Rajoudha (Leading)

Karera                            INC's Pragilal Jatav (Leading)

Malhara                          BJP's Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi (Leading)

Mandhata                       BJP's Narayan Singh Patel (Leading)

Mehgaon                        INC's Hemant Satyadev Katare (Leading)

Morena                         INC's  Rakesh Mavai

Mungaoli                       BJP's Brajendra Singh Yadav

Nepanagar                    BJP's Sumitradevi Kasdekar

Pohari                          BJP's Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda (Leading)

Sanchi                         BJP's Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary

Sanwer                        BJP's Tulsiram Silawat (Leading)

Sumaoli                      INC's Ajab Singh Kushwaha

Surkhi                        BJP's Govind Singh Rajpoot

Suwasra                     BJP's Dung Hardeepsingh

Gujarat                   Winner

Abdasa                       BJP's Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh

Dang                          BJP's  Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai

Dhari                          BJP's Kakadiya J. V.

Gadhada                     BJP's Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar

Kaprada                       BJP's Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari

Karjan                         BJP's Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel

Limbdi                         BJP's Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana

Morbi                          BJP's Brijesh Merja

Uttar Pradesh           Winner

Bangermau               BJP's Shrikant Katiyar 

Bulandshahr              BJP's Usha Sirohi 

Deoria                       BJP's Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi urf Guddu Babu 

Ghatampur                BJP's Upendra Nath Paswan 

Malhani                      SP's Lucky Yadav 

Naugawan Sadat         BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan

Tundla                        BJP"s Prempal Singh Dhangar

Karnataka                  Winner 

Raja Rajeshwari Nagar   BJP's Dr. C.M. Rajesh Gowda

Sira (Tumkur)                BJP's Munirathna

Odisha Constituency        Winner

Balasore Sadar                 BJD's Swarup Kumar Das

Tirtol                                 BJD's Bijaya Shankar Das

Jharkhand                    Winner

Bermo                           INC's Kumar Jaimangal

Dumka                           JMM's Basant Soren

Nagaland                   Winner 

Pungro-Kiphire              T Yangseo Sangtam (Independent)

Southern Angami-I        NDPP Medo Yhokha

Manipur                    Winner

Lilong                        Y. Antas Khan (Independent)

Saitu                         BJP's Ngamthang Haokip

Singhat                     BJP's Ginsuanhau Wangjing

Tentha                       BJP's Paonam Brojen Singh

Wangoi                      BJP's Oinam Lukhoi Singh

Telangana                Winner

Dubbaka                     BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao 

Haryana                    Winner

Baroda (Sonipat)        INC's Indu Raj Chatwal

Chhattisgarh             Winner

Marwahi                         INC's Dr. K. K. Dhruw

Independent 

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha