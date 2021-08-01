Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: After joining the BJP, Konthoujam said that he would focus on the assembly elections in Manipur which are slated to be held in the northeast state in February or March next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another setback for the Congress, its former Manipur chief Govindas Konthoujam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

After joining the BJP, Konthoujam said that he would focus on the assembly elections in Manipur which are slated to be held in the northeast state in February or March next year. He also met party chief JP Nadda later in the day.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping his government maintain peace in the state. He also thanked the Prime Minister for inducting five ministers from the northeast into the Union Cabinet.

"I was also in Congress. But if the driver is asleep, how will the vehicle move? There was violence, strike, bandh. But since PM Modi's government came in, things have been peaceful," he said, as reported by India Today.

Konthoujam had resigned as the Congress' Manipur unit chief last month. Later in July, he also resigned from the membership of the state Assembly and primary membership of the party. Konthoujam, who is a six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, had cited "personal reasons" behind his resignation.

Congress had bagged more seats in the 60-member house than BJP in the 2017 state Assembly poll but had failed to cross the halfway mark and was unable to cobble up an alliance to form the government.

The BJP had then managed to stitch up an alliance with other parties and came to power. Presently the House has an effective strength of 56 of which the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 17. With Kanthoujam"s resignation from the House and the party the figure for the Congress now stands at 16.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma