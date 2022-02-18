New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Punjab that the union government has taken the cognisance of the matter of the alleged links between the banned anti-India and secessionist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Union Home Minister added that he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice is in touch with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Union Home Minister said Punjab Chief Minister had requested an investigation against the Aam Aadmi Party taking the help of banned separatist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for Punjab Assembly polls.

"A political party maintaining a connection with a banned, anti-national and separatist organization and seeking help in elections is a serious concern for national security. This kind of agenda is in accordance with agenda of the country's enemies. It is condemnable that these people are joining hands with separatists and working towards threatening Punjab as well as nations' security in the greed of power," Shah said in his letter in Hindi to the Punjab Chief Minister.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, the Punjab Chief Minister had said, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with Aam Admi Party. The SFJ has given support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is a serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard."

Earlier, a purported letter by banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ calling for support to Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab elections had gone viral, which AAP leaders said was fake. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, declared an individual terrorist under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) since July 2020, himself released a video saying his organisation does not support a party that calls for elections under Indian constitution.

Earlier, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had once told him that he would like to become the ‘Prime Minister of an independent Punjab’. Top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Kejriwal himself and Raghav Chadha called the allegations baseless.

‘They will file an FIR against me in NIA: Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said that he has the information that an FIR will soon be registered against him in the NIA. “I worry for nation’s security if the government is going to deal with it like this,” Kejriwal said.

Assembly polls for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma