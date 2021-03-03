The decision by V K Sasikala comes amid wide speculations of her reclaiming her position in the party ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Sacked AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, who was recently released from Tihar Jail, on Wednesday said she is quitting politics and public life. The decision comes amid wide speculations of her reclaiming her position in the party ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

"I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. Quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on," Sasikala wrote in a printed letter dated March 3.

"I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK. I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going," she added.

In her statement, the sacked AIADMK leader said she would continue to remain loyal to the sentiments of Jayalalithaa, just like she had been, as a “sister” to the late icon.

The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu which will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting will be held on May 2, when the results of elections in four other states are announced.

Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, was released from jail last month after completing the four-year jail term in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala was charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy with Jayalalithaa and amassing wealth disproportionate to the known source of her income. The September 27, 2014, order of the Special Court awarding imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 crore each, was upheld by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017.

Earlier this month, Sasikala took the legal way to reclaim the top position in the party ahead of the polls and a filed a fresh application in Chennai court against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In January, Palaniswami, after a meeting with ally BJP, had declared that Sasikala will not be taken back into the party. However, on Wednesday, the saffron party said that it was for the AIADMK to decide on accommodating Sasikala into the party.

Reiterating its stand, the AIADMK, in a quick reaction, ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam either in the party or in the alliance led by it for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

