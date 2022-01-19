New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the BJP family and used the opportunity to take a dig at the party saying, "Samajwadi Party is on the back foot' and claimed that SP has given tickets to Mafias.

“They (Samajwadi Party) have given tickets to criminals…be it Kairana, Bulandshahar (or other regions)…this shows their criminals mentality…. They want to bring in ‘Maafiavad’ in the state once again,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi said, "In 5 years rioters either left the state or were in jail...but as elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list showed their criminal mentality.... They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again."

#WATCH | In 5 years rioters either left the state or were in jail...but as elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list showed their criminal mentality.... They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/BmsSBLVWT8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

CM claimed that BJP has provided a better atmosphere in the last 5 years with no riots, no discrimination in jobs, women security and development work being accelerated.

"They are on the back foot after releasing their first list and now they are apprehensive over releasing the second list,' UP CM added.

He went on and welcomed Aparna Yadav to BJP Party for the elections and said, " “Welcome Aparna ji into the BJP family,” he tweeted and also posted a picture. “We hope that Aparna Yadav will strengthen BJP with her work,” Yogi Adityanath said on SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s relative Aparna Yadav joining the BJP.

"She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. We welcome her to the party," UP CM said.

Meanwhile, Aparna Yadav joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Expressing her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment, and employment.

Posted By: Ashita Singh