Rajinikanth had in December announced that he would contest the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu and form his own party.

Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could raise eyebrows ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, renowned actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan.

Though the two did not discuss politics on Saturday, the meeting between Rajinikanth and Haasan had fueled speculations that the former might extend support to the latter ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections due in April this year.

Here it is significant to mention that Haasan had earlier said that he will "actively" seek Rajinikanth's support for the upcoming polls.

"Before anyone asks me about Rajinikanth, I will meet him after I finish my campaign in Chennai. My feeling is similar to his fans. In spite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy, wherever he may live. I will inform you about him, after I meet him," Haasan had said earlier.

Rajinikanth had in December announced that he would contest the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu and form his own party. However, he made a U-turn later and said that he won't contest the upcoming polls in the state due to health issues.

"With extreme sadness, I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics," Rajinikanth had said two days after getting discharged from the hospital.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25 following a fluctuation in his blood pressure and exhaustion. He was discharged later but was advised by the doctors to take complete bed rest and avoid any activity which causes stress.

Meanwhile, assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April and May 2021.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma