Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls 2021: 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, only 9,930 candidates are left to contest for the elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Long queues of people were witnessed on Thursday morning as polling for Urban Local Body Polls in 20 districts of Rajasthan started today morning at 8 am. The polling will continue till 5 pm. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), polling will be held in local bodies in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

The counting of votes for the Urban Local Body polls will take place from 9 am on January 31, the SEC said. Rajasthan Chief Election Commissioner said that 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, now 9,930 candidates are left to contest for the elections.

SEC Commissioner, Mehra said, "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people."

"5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards of 90 bodies. There are total 30,28,544 voters in these bodies, out of which 15,47,974 are men, 14,80,514 are women and 56 other voters will be able to exercise their franchise," said Mehra.

An adequate police force has been employed to maintain law and order and conduct peaceful elections during elections. "8,328 EVM machines will be used in this election. 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards. The Commission has set up a control room at Jaipur headquarters for immediate redressal of any complaints related to elections," Mehra said yesterday.

Earlier in December, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies, according to a State Election Commission.

Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two each of the CPI and CPM and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan, the State Election Commission said.

