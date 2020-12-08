Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE: In Udaipur district, Congress is leading in 9 Panchayat Samiti seats while BJP on three.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members' elections is underway in Rajasthan. The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections.

So far, the trends suggest that the Congress is leading on 23 seats while BJP on 19 seats in the counting for zila parishad elections. Independent candidates have claimed victory on 69 seats.

In counting for panchayat samiti elections, trends available so far show that Congress has won on 247 seats, BJP on 218 seats and Independent candidates on seven seats.

In Udaipur district, Congress is leading in 9 Panchayat Samiti seats while BJP on three. Congress has won one Panchayat Samiti seat in the Jaisalmer district.

The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The counting of votes for all the phases began at 9 am today at all district headquarters. The election for the head or chief of Panchayat will be held on December 10 and the election of the deputy chief will be conducted on December 11.

These election results will clear which of the two - BJP and Congress - dominate the rural areas of Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has been alleging that the BJP is constantly trying to topple its government.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta