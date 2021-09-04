LIVE Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021: The three-phased Panchayat elections in Rajasthan were conducted on August 26, August 29 and September 1 to elect 200 Zila Parishad members, 1,564 Panchayat Samiti members, six Zila Pramukhs and 78 Pradhans across six districts across the state.

Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the three-phased Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results in Rajasthan is underway with both ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recording early wins. It is expected that the results will be declared completely by Saturday afternoon. The state election commission (SEC) earlier had said that the counting of votes will begin at 9 am, adding that officials, who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, have been deployed at the centres.

The three-phased Panchayat elections in Rajasthan were conducted on August 26, August 29 and September 1 to elect 200 Zila Parishad members, 1,564 Panchayat Samiti members, six Zila Pramukhs and 78 Pradhans across six districts across the state. As per the SEC, a 64.40 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the three-phased Panchayat election in Rajasthan.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021:

12:30 hours: Congress' Rupali Nagar wins from Ward 13 in Mauzamabad Panchayat Samit.

12:25 hours: BJP's Kunti Mandotia wins from Ward 12 in Mauzamabad Panchayat Samit.

12:15 hours: BJP's Uganta Kumari wins from Ward 8 in Mauzamabad Panchayat Samit.

11:46 hours: BJP's Raju Devi wins from Ward 4 of Amer Panchayat Samiti.

11:25 hours: BJP candidate in Paota Panchayat Samiti Ward 1 wins.

10:50 hours: Congress' Ranjeet Kumar wins from Ward 1 of Abu Road Panchayat Samiti

10:30 hours: The state elections commission had earlier said that it had recorded a voter turnout of 64.60 per cent during the three-phase panchayat elections in Rajasthan.

10:20 hours: The elections were held to elect 200 Zila Parishad members, 1,564 Panchayat Samiti members, six Zila Pramukhs and 78 Pradhans.

10:10 hours: The three-phased Panchayat elections were held on August 26, August 29 and September 1.

10:00 hours: The counting for votes for the three-phased Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results began at 9.00 am.

