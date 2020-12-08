Rajasthan Panchayat Chunav Results Winning Candidates: Trends available so far show the Congress having a doiminating edge over the BJP in the local body polls.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Rajasthan is currently underway. Trends available so far show the Congress having a doiminating edge over the BJP in the local body polls.

In zila parishad polls, the Congress is leading on 23 seats while the BJP is ahead on 19 seats. Meanwhile, Independent candidates are winning on two seats.

In the counting for panchayat samiti elections, the Congress is winning on 59 seats, leaving its rival BJP far behind with just 27 seats in its kitty so far. Seven seats have been won by Independents so far.

In Udaipur panchayat samiti polls, Congress candidates have won nine seats while the BJP is again lagging with just three seats.

Here are the latest updates on winning candidates in Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election results:

Barmer: Chauhatan MLA Padmaram Meghwal loses his home turf. There is a strong possibility of BJP becoming a board in Panchayat Samiti Phagalia.

Ajmer: Former state education minister Naseem Akhtar's daughter-in-law Basura wins.

Barmer Rural: Ward 3 - Pushpa Chowdhary; Ward 4 - Chhotu Singh; Ward 5 - Manju Kanwar; Ward 6 - Ranu Kanwar

The counting of Pataudi Panchayat Samiti has been completed. Here, Bhomaram of Congress from Ward 1, Paras of Congress from Ward 2, Madu Kanwar of BJP from Ward 3, Anke Khan of Congress from Ward 4, Purakaram of BJP from Ward 5, Kenku Devi of BJP from Ward 6, BJP's K Sankararam from Ward 7, Bharat Kumar of Congress from Ward 8, Chand Chand of BJP from Ward 9, Sabu Kha of Congress from Ward 10 won. In Pataudi, BJP and Congress won 5 each

Barmer former chief Pushpa Chaudhary won by 128 votes

Independent candidate wins by 25 votes in Sheo's ward 7, BJP wins in ward 9

Baytu's Simartha Ram Beniwal wins by 328 votes

Congress won by 144 votes from Sheo's ward 10, Kailash Singh of Congress won from ward number 4

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta