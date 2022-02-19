Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer asked the Police to register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal ‘for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties’. Kejriwal had reportedly called the opponents ‘traitors’ in what Election Commission came to note as violation of ‘Model Code of Conduct’.

The action was taken after a complaint was filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The office of Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab informed that Shiromani Akali Dal Vice President and spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler raised objections to a video posted by Aam Aadmi Party on its social media platforms that allegedly sought to malign the image of Shiromani Akali Dal and other political parties in the eyes of general public. "The case stands reported to ECI for further necessary action," Punjab CEC said.

"This video clip is not approved by State Level MCMC Committee. It has come to the notice of this office on 18.02.2022 that this video was playing on above said platforms which is sheer violation of the rule 4.4.2(B) DONTS (v) of manual on Model Code of Conduct...," Punjab CEC said further.

The said video appears to have been taken down as the link mentioned by Punjab CEC remains inaccessible at present.

The state is set for the multi-cornered contest on Sunday with over 2.14 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, on 117 seats.

The multi-cornered contest is among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption.

The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.

The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma