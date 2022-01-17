Chandigarh | Jagran Elections Desk: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the postponement of Punjab assembly polls after the request from state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP, and its ally Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). CM Channi, BJP and PCL have appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the assembly election in Punjab from its scheduled date on February 14. The request has been made considering that a large number of people from the SC community in Punjab may leave to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

"ECI to discuss request of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi, BJP& Punjab Lok Congress for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for Feb 14 as many people from SC community from State likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16," ECI sources said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, on January 13, Chief Minister Channi had urged the Election Commission to postpone the polling date by at least six days so that the SC devotees could also utilise their right to vote.

Highlighting this, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Sunday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and said “The state has substantial population of followers of Guru Ravidas ji, including the Scheduled Caste (SC) community which is about 32 per cent of the population of Punjab.”

“On this pious occasion, millions of the devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurparb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process. It is therefore requested to your good self that the date of voting may be postponed so that these voters of Punjab could participate in the election process,” he added.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress also supported the demand for postponing the election by a week. Bahujan Samaj Party Punjab (BSPP) chief Jasvir Singh Garhi was the first to make the demand for postponing the elections.

As of now, elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on February 17. The voting will be held in a single phase and results will be announced on March 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha