The development comes after 11 Punjab Congress MLAs earlier today came out in support of Chief Minister Singh whom they called the "tallest leader of masses" and appealed to the party high command not to let him down.

Chandigarh/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief with immediate effect on Sunday by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, amid months of speculations and tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The massive development comes after Sidhu and CM Amarinder separately met Congress high command and top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi, to finally conclude the political crisis in Punjab amid power tussle between state's top two Congress leaders.

Sidhu replaced Sunil Kumar Jakhar as Congress state president.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was previously the part of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's cabinet but resigned in 2019. Sidhu has repeatedly denied to accept the authority of Chief Minister Singh's, reporting to party high command in New Delhi while going on to openly disregard CM Amarinder in Chandigarh. Sidhu has been critical of Amarinder Singh's handling of sacrilege incidents and subsequent violence in particular.

Reports suggest that Congress high command in New Delhi accomodated the power tussle by coming on a middleground of maintaining a distance between Chief Minister's chair and that of state Congress president's.

Amarinder however reportedly wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and expressed his reservation over any such move. According to a report in news agency PTI, Chief Minister Singh, in his letter to Sonia Gandhi, said that there could be an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the upcoming assembly polls by ignoring the old guard and other senior party leaders representing Hindu and Dalit communities. CM reportedly said that the move would alienate the non-Sikh communities in Punjab as both the key positions, that is, Chief Minister's and Congress state president's, will be held by Punjabi Sikh Jats.

Sindhu joined the Congress only in 2017.

