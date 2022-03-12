Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government under the leadership of party’s CM-designate Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Police has taken a big decision. Orders have been issued to withdraw the security of all former ministers and former MLAs of the state. This order has been sent by the ADGP to all the police chiefs, Dainik Jagran reported.

"Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people," Bhagwant Mann told ANI soon after the decision was made public.

The newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, had decided to withdraw the security of former ministers, former MLAs, and former presidents of different political parties before assuming power. Guidelines have been issued on behalf of ADGP Security Punjab.



Orders have been issued to withdraw the security of almost all the MLAs who were ministers in the former Channi government of Punjab. Employees of more than 400 different battalions and commando forces were engaged in the security of these VIPs. Orders have been issued to withdraw the security with immediate effect.

According to the orders issued by the police department, the security of 122 people, including 13 former ministers, one former speaker, one former deputy speaker, has been withdrawn. Of these, there are more than 100 former and present MLAs.

The maximum security has been taken back Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. 19 personnel giving security to Manpreet Badal, 21 from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, 17 to Pargat Singh, 14 to Aruna Chaudhary and Rana Gurjit Singh have been withdrawn respectively.

11 from Rajkumar Verka, 16 from Bharat Bhushan Ashu, 14 from Brahm Mohindra, 15 from Sangat Singh Giljia, Randeep Singh from Nabha 15, Ajaib Singh Bhatti 2, Rana KP Singh 13, Rajia Sultana 4, Gurpreet Singh from Kangad (6). Four security personnel have been withdrawn from Tript Rajinder Bajwa, 14 from Sukhwinder Singh Sakaria, 3 from Bindermeet Singh, 4 from Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, 2 from Kuljit Singh Nagra, 4 from Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, and Harpratap Singh from Ajnala.

One to two police personnel were deployed to protect the rest of the former MLAs, former presidents of political parties. Copies of orders in this regard have been sent by ADGP Security to Special DGP State Armed Police, Commandant General Punjab Home Guard and Direct Civil Defense Punjab, ADGP SPU, SOG, CDO, IGP of all ranges. These orders have been asked to act with immediate effect.

Aam Aadmi Party has got a thumping majority in Punjab. The party won 92 out of 117 assembly seats. CM will be Bhagwant Mann. Bhagwant Mann will take oath as CM on March 16 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkarkalan.

