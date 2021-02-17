LIVE Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Around 9,222 candidates are in the fray to be elected on 2,302 wards in eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2021 started today and the results will be announced later in the day. The voting for the Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2021 concluded on February 14, in which over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded to elect 100 civic body representatives in the state.

According to the Punjab State Election Commission (SEC), the state recorded 71.39 per cent voter turnout in the elections. The highest voter turnout of 82.99 per cent was recorded in Mansa district, while the lowest was recorded in SAS Nagar (60.08 per cent). As per the data by the State Election Commission, around 9,222 candidates are in the fray of the elections and are trying their fate to be elected on 2,302 wards in eight municipal corporations Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

A total of 2,832 candidates are independents, while 2,037 are from the Congress and 1,569 are from the SAD. The BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively. The SAD and the BJP are currently at loggerheads over the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2021:

9:20 am: 8 Municipal Corporations (Abohar, Batala, Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Moga and Bhatinda) in Punjab went to the polls along with 109 Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats

9:10 am: The result of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation is likely to be announced later as the Punjab election commission has announced repolling at two booths of the municipal corporation, and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 18 February.

9:00 am: The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) will begin counting of votes today for 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies, polling for which was held on 14 February.

