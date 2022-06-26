Punjab By-Polls: Major Setback For AAP As SAD(A)'s Simranjit Mann Wins Sangrur LS Seat

In a major setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the by-polls on Punjab's Sangrur seat, its candidate Gurmail Singh Sunday suffered a massive defeat against Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) (SAD-A) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat is the home turf of Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann. He previously also represented the Sangrur seat in the Lok Sabha.

Simranjit Singh Mann beat his AAP rival Gurmail Singh by a margin of over 5,000 votes from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, after a close fight between the two nominees. While SAD-A's Simranjit Singh Mann garnered over 2,52,898 lakh votes, AAP's Gurmail Singh finished in the second spot with 2,47,332 votes.

Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, is a former MP and the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) - not related to the larger Shiromani Akali Dal. Claiming his victory, Simranjit Singh said that he will work hard to ameliorate the sufferings of our farmers, farm labour, traders and everyone in my constituency.

"This is a great win for our party. We have defeated all national parties in this bypoll. My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government," said Mann.

"I am grateful to our voters of Sangrur for having elected me as your representative in parliament. I will work hard to ameliorate the sufferings of our farmers, farm labour, traders and everyone in my constituency, he added.

Sangrur is known as the stronghold of AAP incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from where he had won the parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019. The seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as MP following his victory from the Dhuri constituency in the state assembly polls.

The counting of votes on Sunday began amid tight security. "A company of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 600 police personnel are deployed," said Superintendent of Police, Barnala.