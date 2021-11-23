Amritsar | Jagran Politics Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Congress, saying over 25 MLAs and two MPs of the grand old party are in touch with his party and want to join it ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections in Punjab. However, Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Amritsar, asserted that the AAP will not induct Congress' 'kachra' into the party.

"Ahead of elections, every MLAs from all the parties switch sides. Party-hopping is common everywhere. If there is completion over MLAs switching sides and joining rival parties, then I can assure there are a minimum of 25 MLAs and two MPs from the Congress party who are in touch with AAP. But we don't want their 'kachra'," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal's statement comes at a when four AAP MLAs, including Rupinder Kaur, have left the party and joined Congress. The AAP after the 2017 Punjab elections had 20 MLAs in the state assembly. However, its tally has now been reduced to 11 as nine of its MLAs have left the party due to differences with the top leadership.

However, Kejriwal is trying to rebuild AAP in Punjab with hopes that it might win next year's assembly elections, taking an advantage of Congress' current situation in the state. On Tuesday, Kejriwal also announced an eight-point poll plank to transform the education sector in the state, including regularising the services of contract teachers.

"Today, I am here to discuss issues pertaining to teachers. I met a few teachers yesterday. They told me that they are earning Rs 10,000 per month. This is way below the minimum wage in Delhi. I promise the services of the teachers would be regularized immediately after the AAP forms government in the state," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"The AAP will implement a transfer policy for teachers. They will be appointed to schools of their choice. No teachers can work with an upset and disturbed mind," the AAP supremo said.

"Teachers are made to do anything but teaching. This is the condition of the entire nation. I want to promise that the teachers will be made to teach students. They won't be allowed to carry out Census, data entry work at government offices, etc," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma