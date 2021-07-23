Punjab Political Crisis As Navjot Singh Sidhu approached the dais to take oath as state Congress chief, the cricketer-turned-politician mimicked his batting style to begin his "new innings".

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was at the loggerheads with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh since April, started his "new innings" as state Congress president on Friday at the Punjab Bhawan.

News agency ANI shared the video where Sidhu could be seen rubbing his hands and warming up with a batting move as his name was announced for the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, Sidhu addressed the Punjab Congress workers and said that they are the soul of the party, which derives power from them.

"All Congress workers in Punjab have become the party's state unit chief today. There is no difference between a leader and a worker," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that he will have a love for juniors and respect for elders. "Punjab will win, Punjabis will win," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had met Captain Amarinder, ending the impasse in the state. Following their meet, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the policital crisis in Punjab has ended.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said that the meet between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder was "cordial". They said Congress' Manish Tewari, Partap Singh Bajwa and Lal Singh were also present at the meet.

Sidhu had been targeting Captain Amarinder since April. He had also warned Congress that he is not a "showpiece" for the party for polls. Following this, Congress formed a three-member committee which recommended that Sidhu must be suitably accomodated.

Later, Sidhu was appointed as state Congress chief by party president Sonia Gandhi. However, Captain Amarinder had opposed this, saying it would divide Congress in Punjab. He also said that Sidhu must apologise for his statements against him.

However, the Sidhu camp had refused to do so. "Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," said Congress MLA Pargat Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

