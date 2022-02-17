Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a twin attack at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the February 20 Punjab assembly elections and said the agenda of opposition parties is same as Pakistan's agenda.

Taking a swipe at Charanjit Singh Channi over his "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" remark, PM Modi questioned the Congress' stance and said the grand old party always prefers to divide people and create differences between them.

"Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting with such statements? Not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," PM Modi said.

"Was Guru Ravidas ji born in Punjab? No, he was born in Bihar. Was Guru Gobind Singh born in Punjab? No, he was born in Patna Saheb. What kind of remarks Congress leaders are making," he attacked Channi.

Continuing his attack at Congress, PM Modi said every trade in Punjab has been captured by mafia. He also alleged that Congress has always betrayed the farmers in Punjab as he tried to woo the cultivators in the aftermaths of the repeal of farm laws.

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 20, PM Modi said Punjab now needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism. He said only Modi and the BJP can resolve the issues of security in Punjab.

"History is witness that Congress always betrayed farmers. There was long pending demand to implement recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. They sat on those files but kept lying. When we formed our government at the Centre, we implemented those recommendations," he said.

'Allegations of supporting Khalistan movement'

PM Modi on Wednesday also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal without mentioning his name and said one of his older comrades (Kumar Vishwas) has claimed that he supports the Khalistani movement. Calling AAP the 'B party of Congress', PM Modi further attacked Kejriwal and said some people do not welcome people of Punjab in Delhi, but are asking for their votes ahead of the 2022 polls.

He said, "these people had also demanded proof of the 2016 surgical strikes." "Allegations of a poet (Kumar Vishwas) against these people are serious. They have common agenda like Pakistan. They support Pakistan and want to increase the drugs trade in Punjab," PM Modi alleged.

Recalling a conversation with the AAP chief, Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday had claimed Kejriwal once told him that he wanted to be "either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan".

"One day, he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)... He only wants power at any cost," Vishwas was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vishwas was once a trusted comrade of Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in Punjab would be held on February 20, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma