New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly dishonouring Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his state visit.

He also questioned the Centre's economic policy and said PM Modi's government has no understanding of the economic situation of the country, stressing that "rich are getting richer but poor are getting poorer."

The former Prime Minister further attacked the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its foreign policy and the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

"China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it," Dr Manmohan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation. Their (BJP government's) nationalism is based on the British's divide and rule policy. Constitutional institutions are being weakened," he said.

Dr Manmohan's attack at the BJP comes just three days before the polling for the 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab is held. The Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh had won the elections in Punjab in 2017, ending the 10-year Akali Dal-BJP rule in the state.

However, the poll equation in Punjab has changed vastly with Captain Amarinder Singh leaving the party amid a fight with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Congress, however, claims that the infighting has been resolved and has announced that Charanjit Channi will be the party's Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab assembly elections 2022.

