Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have found themselves at the loggerheads once again over the latter's two advisors made "atrocious" comments on sensitive issues like Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

Captain Amarinder has also summoned Sidhu's advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg and warned that such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

Dr Garg had recently questioned Captain Amarinder's criticism of Pakistan while Mali, in a social media post, had waded into the issue of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He had reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A.

Captain Amarinder has called their statements "totally anti-national" and said that Sidhu's advisors and clearly disconnected from the ground reality.

"The fact, which every Punjabi and in fact every Indian knows, is that Pakistan's threat to us is real. Every day they are pushing weapons and drugs into Punjab via drones in a brazen attempt to destabilise our state and our nation," Captain Amarinder said in a release.

"Punjabi soldiers are dying at the borders at the hands of Pak-backed forces," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akali Dal have also attacked Sidhu's advisors over their comments. Calling their comments "appalling", the BJP has said that it shows the thought process of the Congress, demanding a clarification from Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal has attacked Sidhu and reminded of him of hug to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. "Who extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan Prime Minister when nation was against Pakistan?Who hugged Pakistan Army Chief? Navjot Singh Sidhu. When he's like that, why complain about advisors," Daljit Singh Cheema told news agency ANI.

The comments from Sidhu's advisors are expected to create an uproar in the state ahead of the crucial assembly elections next year. In the previous elections, Congress had returned to power in the state, beating the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma