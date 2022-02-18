New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday responded to the separatism allegations levelled against him by various political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sukhbir Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi. Calling the allegations hilarious, Arvind Kejriwal termed himself as the 'sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals and works for the welfare of the people'.

Addressing a press briefing today, Arvind Kejriwal said that all these corrupt leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SAD's Sukhbir Badal have ganged up against him to defame him as they cannot challenge the work done by his party.

“All these politicians have come together to allege that I have been making a plan to divide the country into two parts, and I will be the Prime Minister of one such portion. This is hilarious,” Kejriwal said.

"The sequence is interesting -- Rahul Gandhi was first to make this allegation against me. PM Modi used the same language the next day. Priyanka Gandhi and Sukhbir Singh Badal also followed the suit. No one had ever imagined that PM would copy Rahul Gandhi", he added.

#WATCH | AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal responds to allegations of his former party colleague & poet Kumar Vishwas.



"This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he says. pic.twitter.com/G2Nzws2VCe — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Kejriwal said that if he is a terrorist and planning to divide the country then what Centre’s security agencies doing until now and why they have not arrested him yet. “What were agencies during the Congress and BJP's tenure doing till now? Why did they not arrest me? This is such a humorous matter. Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals, schools, pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens,” Kejriwal said.

Further slamming the Centre over the IT, ED raids on his residence, Kejriwal said that he is ready for such raids in the future also as they couldn't find anything against him so far. He also mocked his former party colleague Kumar Vishwas whose video created the stir and said that some comic poet made allegations and everyone started to believe them.

"Delhi Police, ED, Income Tax and other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last 7 years, but no agency could find anything against me. Then one day, a poet stood up and sang a poem. Thank that poet who caught such a big terrorist".

The Delhi CM also accused Congress and BJP of treating national security matters as a joke. "100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth", he said.

The row started after Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), allegedly talked about the collaboration between Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists in an interview. In a video, shared by ANI on Wednesday, that has now gone viral now, Kumar Vishwas can be heard saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)... he wants power at any cost."

